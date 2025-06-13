Harshvardhan Rane Narrowly Escaped a Sudden Burst of Helium Gas Balloons On The Wrap-Up Party of ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’

An accident happened during the wrap-up party of Harshvardhan Rane’s film ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’, in which the actor narrowly escaped. Suddenly, helium gas balloons burst, and there was chaos on the set. Harshvardhan Rane has now shared the video of the accident on his social media handle, seeing which, the users also got scared and are reacting.

Let us tell you that the final schedule of ‘Ek Deewane Deewaniyat’ was going on in Chandigarh. After the completion of the schedule, the film team organized a cake-cutting party, in which helium-filled balloons were also installed. Everything was going really good until suddenly, those balloons burst and the atmosphere got spoiled, making everyone worried about the incident. Thankfully, there were no casualties in it.

Harshvardhan Rane shared a BTS video of the last day of the shoot of the film ‘Ek Deewaniyat’ on his Instagram account. Along with it, he wrote, ‘You know when no accident can harm you, then God is with your film. Thankfully, everyone was safe early this morning. The entire team was shooting for five consecutive night shifts and was celebrating the end of ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’, when helium balloons burst at a distance of 8-9 feet behind us.’

In the video shared on the internet, Harshvardhan was also scared by the sudden blast, and he was then seen calming the crew members. Users’ reactions are coming on the video. One has written, ‘Thank God that you all are safe. You are right that God is with you.’ A user wrote, ‘Bholenath is with you.’ One has written, ‘When hearts like yours are involved, God’s protection and passion go together.’