Sanjay Kapoor’s ‘Your Time Is Limited On Earth’ Post Attracting People’s Attention On Social Media, Deets Inside

While the whole country is immersed in grief due to the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, the news of Sanjay Kapoor’s demise late at night increased this sorrow. Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay may not be with each other anymore, but his demise is hurting the family. Amidst all the news, a post by Sanjay Kapoor is very much in discussion at this time, in which he wrote a big thing about the philosophy of life and death.

One thing is clear from this post of Sanjay that his outlook towards life was very positive. He has posted only text on Twitter, in which he talked about giving importance to time and living life with a positive attitude of ‘why not’ and fulfilling dreams, leaving the questions of ‘what if’. He wrote in this post, ‘Your time on this earth is limited. Instead of getting stuck in the complexities of ‘what if’, move forward on the philosophy of ‘why not’.’

It is reported that at that time Sanjay Kapoor was playing polo at the Guards Polo Club in England, and during this time, he had a heart attack. After this, Sanjay suddenly fell on the field, and he was immediately taken to the hospital, but the doctors could not save him. Sanjay Kapoor was a well-known billionaire businessman and was very fond of polo.

Let us tell you that Sanjay and Karisma got married in the year 2003, and they got divorced in June 2016. Karisma Kapoor moved from Delhi to Mumbai in 2010 after the birth of her younger son Kian. After the divorce, Sanjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017, with whom he has a son, Azaarius. Priya also has a daughter, Safira, from her first marriage.