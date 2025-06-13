Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband Sanjay Kapoor Passed Away After Suffering A Heart Attack, Deets Inside

Everyone is shocked by the sudden demise of Sanjay Kapoor, the famous businessman and ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. His passing away at the age of 53 is beyond everyone’s belief and has put everyone in trauma. Talking about his personal life, the actress was not his first wife but his second wife. Because he had earlier married someone else and gotten divorced from her.

Let us tell you that Sanjay Kapoor was first married to Nandita Mahtani. Both of them met in London and got married in the year 1996. But their married life lasted only for some time, and because of the bitterness and estrangement in their relationship, they got divorced after four years in 2000. Let us tell you that Nandita is a designer by profession and is active on social media.

Nandita has a deep relationship with the Kapoor family and was recently spotted at Aadar Jain’s sangeet ceremony, where she was seen posing with her friend and popular Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. The reason for Nandita Mahtani and Sanjay Kapoor’s divorce is said to be the businessman’s extramarital affair. However, after the separation, both remained good friends, and Nandita also had a great rapport with Karisma.

Reports also claim that Sanjay’s first wife was good friends with the actress. But when Karisma Kapoor got divorced, she kept quiet and did not say anything. Nandita Mahtani is a famous fashion designer and has been the stylist of many well-known personalities. Virat Kohli’s name is also included in this. There was talk of her affair with Kareena-Karisma’s brother, Ranbir Kapoor. Once Ranbir revealed that he had a crush on Nandita.