Vishwash Kumar, Lone Survivor Recounts Miracle Escape From Crash, ‘There Was Space Only Where I Was’ Deets Inside!!!

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, recalls his miraculous escape, a story that defies all logic. One life spared, whether by chance or destiny, remains a powerful reminder of the thin line between life and death.

In what can only be called a miraculous escape, 39-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh emerged as the sole survivor of the devastating Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed over 240 lives. His incredible survival has shocked the nation and provided a faint glimmer of hope in the wake of one of India’s worst air disasters in recent history. Now, the fortunate passenger from seat 11A recounts his harrowing experience.

Miracle Survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh Recounts His Harrowing Escape from the Tragic Crash

Vishwash, a British citizen of Indian origin, was seated in 11A, right beside the emergency exit of the ill-fated Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner headed to London Gatwick. Just seconds after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, the aircraft crashed into the hostel building of BJ Medical College, erupting into a massive blaze. According to Air India, 241 lives were lost in the tragedy, including 12 crew members. The passengers included 169 Indian nationals, 53 from the UK, seven Portuguese citizens, and one Canadian. Among those on board was former Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP leader, Vijay Rupani.

So, how did Vishwash Ramesh survive such a catastrophic crash? In a miraculous twist of fate, the portion of the aircraft where his seat—11A—was located tore away from the main fuselage and was flung clear of the burning wreckage. As flames engulfed the shattered aircraft, he landed in a relatively safer spot. Amid the devastation, he managed to find a narrow path to safety. Speaking to Doordarshan, Ramesh recounted:

“The side where I was sitting wasn’t on the hostel side, it was the ground floor of the hostel. I don’t know about others, but the place I was sitting, that portion landed on the ground floor, and there was some space. As soon as my door broke, I saw that there was some space, and then I tried to get out, and I got out. There was a building wall on the opposite side, and the plane had crashed completely on that side, so probably that is why nobody could get out from that side. There was space only where I was. I don’t know how I survived. When the fire broke out, my left hand also got burned. Then I was admitted to the hospital.”

Vishwash is currently undergoing treatment at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited him on June 13, 2025. Doctors have stated that while he sustained injuries, his condition is presently stable.

Earlier reports suggested that Vishwash had jumped from the emergency exit, but police and medical personnel have since clarified that he was actually thrown from the aircraft while still strapped to his seat. When rescuers found him and brought him to the ambulance, he was bleeding, injured, and visibly disoriented, frantically searching for his brother, Ajay, who had also been on the flight.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh Recalls the Final Moments Before the Crash

Recalling the harrowing moments from takeoff to the crash, Vishwash shared with DD News that it felt as though time had frozen. He remembered the plane’s green and white lights switching on as it gained speed for takeoff. But within moments, everything changed, the aircraft slammed into the hostel building. As quoted by Hindustan Times, Vishwash recounted his chilling experience.

“Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly… When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital.”

Who is Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the tragic AI171 plane crash?

British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh had been visiting India with his brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh, and was en route back to London, where he resides with his wife and child. While Vishwash’s seat—11A—is now known, his brother was seated elsewhere on the aircraft. Shocking videos from the crash site show a bloodied and visibly disoriented Vishwash frantically shouting amid the chaos. “Plane fatyo che! Plane fatyo che!” (The plane has crashed!) as medics pulled him towards an ambulance.