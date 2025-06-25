Contestants Got Emotional On The Last Day of ‘Laughter Chefs Season 2’, Shared Emotional Post On Social Media

The show ‘Laughter Chefs Season 2’, which is a mix of comedy and cooking, is finally over now. You will be able to watch it on your TV and OTT for some time now. But the actors have shot their last episode, and the contestants themselves have given this information. They have posted an emotional post on social media. Not only this, on June 24, the inside story of its finale episode was told to the media.

Let us tell you that ‘Laughter Chefs 2’ started in January 2025. The first season was put on hold due to Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 18’, and it was brought back on heavy demand only after its end. Some contestants were exchanged. But there was no reduction in entertainment. After entertaining the audience for 6 months, it is going to take a break once again, due to which not only the audience but the contestants as well.

Sudesh Lahiri said while talking to the paparazzi outside the set, ‘Here, not only me, all the artists here, even you, everyone will miss each other a lot. We love each other. We meet you all every week. The atmosphere inside is a little emotional. Today we will leave. But then it will come again. And I think the show will come soon because the public has given so much love, and we will also miss it a lot. And we will pray that we bring the show back soon.’

At the same time, Aly Goni and Kashmira Shah have posted an emotional post on Instagram. The actor wrote, ‘Shooting the final episode of Laughter Chefs Season 2. This show is only about love. Not about anything else. We are all a family. We have given our everything to make it a superhit. Thank you for the love.’ At the same time, the actress made a video with memorable pictures of both the seasons and wrote, ‘I will miss the Laughter Chefs gang. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to our viewers and fans.’