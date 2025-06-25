AICWA Criticized The Producers For Risking Lives of Workers On The Sets of Anupama, Sent Official Letter To Devendra Fadnavis 

Rupali Ganguly’s famous TV serial ‘Anupama’ seems to be in trouble these days. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and has demanded an inquiry regarding the recent fire incident on the set of Rupali’s show ‘Anupama’. In its letter, AICWA criticized the producers for risking the lives of workers on the set and reprimanded them for ignoring fire protocols.

Let us tell you that a fire broke out on the set of Rupali Ganguly’s show ‘Anupama’ on June 23. The producer later shared an official statement, confirming that ‘there were no casualties’. He also urged fans to avoid ‘misinformation’ about the incident. AICWA wrote in its letter, ‘This incident is yet another horrific reminder of the frequent fire incidents at film cities and other shooting locations in Maharashtra’.

The letter further read, ‘This is a direct result of the negligence of producers, production houses and channels who routinely ignore fire safety protocols, putting thousands of technicians, labourers and artistes at risk. Despite several previous incidents and warnings, no serious or systematic action has been taken by the authorities or the film city administration.’

Shockingly, even after the earlier fire incidents were brought to the attention of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by me as the President of the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), the government and administration failed to implement strict fire safety guidelines or audits across the industry.’ The association has demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident and also sought the suspension of the managing director of Mumbai Film City. It accused him of ‘gross negligence and dereliction of duty’ and said an FIR should also be filed against the makers of the show.