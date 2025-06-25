Esha Gupta Opened Up On Her Ugly Fight With Sajid Khan, Said She Abused The Filmmaker

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, who has worked in Sajid Khan’s film ‘Humshakals’ is once again discussed in the media for her previous rift with industry people. It is reported that she had a fight with the filmmaker. About which she has spoken in an interview. During this interview, she also said that she does not tolerate insults, and Sajid misbehaved with her without any reason, which she did not like, and she also replied by abusing him.

Esha Gupta

Let us tell you that Esha said that the atmosphere on the set of the film was very bad. After the fight with Sajid, their relationship was not the same as before. The actress also told about the fight with Sajid Khan in an interview, ‘I had a fight. Sajid Khan and I were not at all the same. We had a big fight. This happened only once, and after that, things changed. See, I do not like people abusing me. You should always treat people the way you want them to treat you. He abused me … then I also abused.’

Esha Gupta

When Esha Gupta was asked what the reason was for their fight, the actress told, ‘Some people do not think before talking. They are frustrated. I don’t want to talk about that because I have moved on from all those things.’ The actress also said that this fight did not affect her work. However, she definitely left the set and said, ‘I left the set. I went home in the car in the same clothes. I did not stay there’.

Esha Gupta

Esha said, ‘I had also made up my mind to leave the film. But producer Vashu Bhagnani and associate producer called and apologized first, even before Sajid.’ Esha Gupta had said that when Sajid Khan apologized for his behavior, she did not accept it. The actress also said that no MeToo incident ever happened with her.