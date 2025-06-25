Kajol Revealed She Was Left Alone On The Sets of ‘Ishq’ By Juhi Chawla And Aamir Khan, Since They Were Really Close

These days Kajol is busy promoting her film ‘Maa’ in which she is seen in a fierce look. In an interview, with one of the media houses Kajol revealed about Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, with whom she worked in Inder Kumar’s 1997 film ‘Ishq’. Let us tell you that Ajay Devgn was also seen with Kajol in this film, and he was paired with her only. There were four big stars in the film, but despite this, Kajol felt lonely.

Kajol told in an interview that Aamir and Juhi were very close and left her alone at that time. Bollywood actress Kajol told one of the media houses that many times she did not even feel like talking to anyone on the set. By the way, let us tell you that it was on the set of ‘Ishq’ that Ajay Devgn proposed to Kajol with her ring. When Kajol posted a post on the 26th anniversary of the film, Ajay told about the proposal in the comments.

Well, she said about Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, ‘Aamir was friends with the director and Juhi Chawla was also his friend. So there was a group of those three, and they were close. Then there was Ajay and me and then I was left alone. There were some days on the set when I did not want to talk to anyone. We spent 300 days together.’

When Kajol was asked why she kept herself isolated during the shoot, she said, ‘That film took 300 days to be made. We don’t know what we did for so many days. We used to spend 8-10 hours on the set every day. I can’t talk to all of them all the time. I can try to be social but I can’t talk continuously.’ On the professional front, Kajol is currently busy promoting her new film ‘Maa’, which will be released on June 27. It has been produced by her husband Ajay Devgn. The film has been directed by Vishal Faria and also stars Indranil Sengupta and Ronit Roy.