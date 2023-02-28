Debina Bonnerjee Enjoys First International Trip With Family, Shares Facing Crisis With Daughter!

Recently, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary went on their first international trips. The daughters, Divisha and Lianna also accompanied their parents to Sri Lanka. Debina posted a clip from their vacation which is doing rounds all over the internet.

Renowned celebrity duo, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary went to Sri Lanka for their first international trip. The family has also celebrated Valentines Day there. the couple posted a video of the same wherein they are seen having fun time in the foreign land.

Debina and Gurmeet’s first international trip

Actress, Debina Bonnerjee shared a beautiful clip of her trip to Sri Lanka on her you tube channel. She revealed that her daughter, Lianna cried a lot in the flight when the family was on their way. Lianna created a disturbance in the entire flight and as a result the passengers got irritated.

Debina Bonnerjee on facing issues with daughter, Divisha

Debina and Gurmeet explored several destinations and clicked beautiful pictures as well. But the doting mommy revealed that she faced a moment of crisis as Divisha’s formula milk got finished. In her words, “we had an event to attend and she was with Sharda (their help) and in my absence, she kept drinking formula milk at night and it got over.”

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary’s Valentine Lunch

The next day, the duo went for a morning walk by the beach and shared glimpses from their surroundings. The family had a great Valentines Day lunch as they all went to a restaurant to enjoy a afternoon meal.

For the unversed, Debina and Gurmeet’s marriage happened on February 15,2011. They celebrated their wedding anniversary in Sri Lanka. The couple got congratulatory wishes from the people who welcomed them in Sri Lanka.