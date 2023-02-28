Palak Tiwari Sets Internet Ablaze With Her Bold Pics

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is one of the hottest star kids. She often gets spotted in the city and turns heads with her stunning looks. Palak has a huge fan base on social media and her latest pics have set the internet on fire.

Palak Tiwari’s Bold Pics

On Monday, taking to her Instagram handle, Palak shared a string of pics of herself where she can be seen in a bold look. The 22-year-old can be seen in a burgundy corset top and a pair of cut-out printed bottoms. She wore a huge hat to complete her look. She posed sensuously for the pics. In a couple of pics, Palak was seen leaning on a pillar. She opted for sun-kissed makeup look and kept her tresses open.

Have a look at the viral pics of Palak Tiwari here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

She turned off the comments apparently due to the excessive trolling. Earlier, when she used to share pics or gets spotted in the city, a section of netizens used to troll her mercilessly.

Palak is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary. Post their separation, Palak has been staying with her mother. She often shares pics with her mom.

Palak Tiwari’s Upcoming Projects

Palak made her debut with music video, Bijlee Bijlee where she shared the screen with Harrdy Sandhu. She is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The film stars Salman Khan in the lead and it also has Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar among others. It will release in theatres on Eid 2023.

Apart from this project, Palak will be seen in the horror thriller, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.