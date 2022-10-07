Deepika Gets Trolled By Her Fans For ‘Playing Victim Card’ Over Her ‘Racism In Hollywood’ Statement

Deepika stated that she faced racism when she worked in Hollywood. And this statement started a thread of trolling from her fans. She has recently been appointed as the brand ambassador for Cartier, the famous jewellery brand and is attending Paris Fashion Week nowadays. During an interview for a magazine, she told about her experience of how she faced stereotypical racism in Hollywood.

When her statement was released a lot of fans came to her support. While most of them started trolling her for always playing the “victim card”. They mocked her saying there’s always some or the other tragedy going on with her.

Recently she was hospitalized for not feeling well. This is not the first time that such a thing happened. This raised the speculations of all-not-being good between her and Ranveer which led to her health issues. This gave the people a chance on social media to mock her for always trying to grab attention by portraying herself as a victim.

One of the user said,”Didi ka rona hi khatam nahi hota.” Another user said she has issues with one thing or other. Sometimes it’s her depression, then her health and now racism. She’s just trying to grab the attention.

On her work front, she’s busy with her upcoming movie with Shah Rukh Khan (Pathan). She is playing the lead role opposite Hrithik Roshan in ‘Fighter’. And she is also working on the movie ‘Project K’ with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Her last movie ‘Gehraiyan’ did not go well at the box office. Her other movie ’83’ opposite Ranveer Singh performed average. She has a lot of hopes for her latest projects, these are all mega-budget movies.