Mom-To-Be Alia Bhatt Feels ‘Just Love’ With Ranbir Kapoor And Family At Her Baby Shower- Checkout!

Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor posed together at the actress’s baby shower in Mumbai. They are expecting their first child. On Thursday, Alia shared pictures. She shared pictures of her baby shower. It was attended by her and Ranbir’s family and friends. Captioning the Instagram post, Alia wrote, “Just… love.” She added a yellow heart emoji to her caption.

The first picture showed a candid moment between Alia and Ranbir Kapoor. While Alia was seen sporting a bright yellow kurta set with minimal jewellery, Ranbir wore a pastel kurta pajama set. Photos of the couple shared a glimpse of their home, where a photo of their wedding is placed alongside other framed photos.

In the next picture, Alia is seen sitting on Ranbir’s lap as he planted a kiss on her cheek. There was a candid moment between Alia and the Bhatt family, including mother Soni Razdan, father Mahesh Bhatt, and sisters Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt.

She posed in a group photo with her in-laws along with her close friends. The latter showed Alia and Ranbir clasping hands during a prayer. A group photo featured Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and his cousin, actress Karishma Kapoor. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor was seen in the picture.

After Alia shared the post, fans rushed to the comments section and dumped heart emojis. Stylists Ami Patel and Tanya Ghavri, as well as singer Sophie Choudry, actors Anushka Ranjan and Pooja Bhatt dropped heart emojis on Alia’s post. Fans commented, “Cuties,” “pretty pretty,” “stay blessed” etc.