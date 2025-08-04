Dhanush Lashes Out As AI Changes Raanjhanaa Ending: ‘This Isn’t The Film I Committed To’

Over a decade after Raanjhanaa broke hearts with its tragic climax, the film returned to screens—but not quite the same. In a shocking twist, the 2025 re-release features an AI-generated alternate ending where Kundan (played by Dhanush) opens his eyes and survives. While some fans welcomed the update with teary eyes, Dhanush was anything but pleased.

In a strongly worded statement, the actor expressed his dismay: “The re-release of Raanjhanaa with an AI-altered climax has completely disturbed me. This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul… despite my clear objection.”

He added, “This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago. The use of AI to alter films or content is a deeply concerning precedent for both art and artists. It threatens the integrity of storytelling and the legacy of cinema.”

Director Aanand L. Rai had earlier echoed similar disappointment over the AI modification.

Fans too are split. Some sided with Dhanush, calling the original ending the “jaan of the movie,” with one post reading, “You change the ending, you ruin the movie.” Another user wrote, “AI’s potential is thrilling, but rewriting a classic’s soul crosses a line.”

But others mocked Dhanush’s outrage. “My foot. You’re upset coz they didn’t pay you for the re-release,” one user trolled. Another commented, “We saw the original. This was just an alternate. Calm down!”

And some even found comfort in the edit, “This just healed something in me… I’m at so much peace he woke up.”

As the AI vs. artistry debate heats up, one thing’s clear: Raanjhanaa still has the power to stir emotions—maybe now more than ever.