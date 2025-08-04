‘Went To Reject Him’: Ahaan Panday Wasn’t The Krish Kapoor Mohit Wanted — At First

When Saiyaara became a runaway hit, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda quickly turned into Gen Z icons. But Ahaan’s journey to landing the role of Krish Kapoor wasn’t as smooth as the film’s box office run. Director Mohit Suri recently opened up about the casting process—and how he nearly rejected Ahaan at first.

In an interview with Zoom, Mohit revealed that he had preconceived notions after being told by a senior filmmaker that Ahaan was “loud and boisterous”—perfect for the brash role of Krish. But when he met him, he found a “timid, soft-spoken, well-mannered boy,” completely opposite to what he was looking for. “I wanted someone ill-mannered and wild at heart,” Mohit said. “Initially, I didn’t see that in Ahaan.”

What changed the director’s mind? A dinner. Mohit invited Ahaan out informally, insisting he stop calling him “sir.” That casual hangout is when Mohit saw the real Ahaan. “He went from calling me ‘sir’ to ‘bro’. That night, I found my Krish Kapoor. He was wild, loud, but also had a good heart.”

Mohit also shared that Ahaan had shown him his old, awkward audition tapes on the final day of shooting—proof of how far the actor had come. “I haven’t even tapped half of what he can do. He’s funny, he can dance, he’s got a whole other side to him.”

Despite being Chunky Panday’s nephew and Ananya Panday’s cousin, Mohit dismissed the ‘privilege’ tag. “His father wasn’t in films. He’s been assisting directors for seven years. He’s earned this.”

Interestingly, Ahaan was slated to debut earlier, but plans fell through. With Saiyaara now nearing the ₹300 crore mark and both critics and fans cheering, it seems the wait was worth it.