Mahua Moitra Reveals Pankaj Tripathi Is Her ‘Crush’, Says She Even Sent Him Coffee Note

In a fun and unexpected revelation, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra admitted to having a huge crush on actor Pankaj Tripathi. Known for her no-nonsense attitude in Parliament, Mahua’s confession added a surprisingly candid twist to her public persona.

Speaking to India Today about her favourite Bollywood films, Mahua said, “I watched the Munnabhai series, and I will watch it again. I watched Vicky Donor and I loved it. I love Pankaj Tripathi. I watched the entire Mirzapur series. I even wrote him a note, which he never replied to. But yes, I wrote him a note. He is my crush. I think he’s the coolest actor. I love the mean bad roles he does — in Mirzapur, in Gangs of Wasseypur.”

When asked about the contents of the note, she revealed, “I said I’m a big fan and I’d love to meet him for coffee. But apparently, he lives in Alibaug and doesn’t meet anyone for coffee.”

She even asked fellow MP-actor Ravi Kishan to help connect her with Tripathi. Kishan arranged a phone call, but Mahua admitted she was so shy she forgot she’d even sent the note.

What’s next for Pankaj Tripathi?



The actor, known for Newton, Stree, and Mimi, was last seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino. He also reprised his fan-favourite character Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice 3. Next, he returns as Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur: The Film (2026), and will also appear in Stree 3 and a new drama with OMG 2 director Amit Rai set in Bihar.