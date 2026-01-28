Dhanush Visits Tirupati Temple with Sons Amid Mrunal Thakur Marriage Rumours; Viral Video Wins Hearts

Actor Dhanush is currently making headlines amid ongoing rumours about his alleged relationship and marriage with actress Mrunal Thakur. In the midst of this buzz, the National Award-winning actor was recently spotted at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati, where he offered prayers and sought blessings. Dhanush was accompanied by his two sons, Linga and Yatra, and a video from the temple visit has now gone viral on social media.

In the widely shared clip, Dhanush can be seen exiting the temple premises after darshan when he was mobbed by a large crowd of devotees and fans. Several people attempted to take selfies with the actor, leading to a brief moment of chaos. What caught everyone’s attention was how Dhanush’s sons were seen shielding and protecting their father from the crowd, ensuring his safety. The gesture won widespread praise online.

Social media users flooded the comment section, applauding both Dhanush’s calm demeanour and his sons’ maturity. Many called the moment wholesome and heartwarming. Dhanush’s Tirupati visit came at a time when rumours of his marriage to Mrunal Thakur were doing the rounds. Recently, reports had claimed that the two were planning to get married in a private ceremony on February 14. However, these reports were later dismissed as false.

A source close to the actor clarified that the marriage rumours were baseless and untrue, putting an end to the speculation. Speculation about Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur’s alleged relationship began after the ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ event in August 2025. According to reports, when Dhanush arrived at the film’s premiere, Mrunal immediately rushed to greet him, which caught the attention of onlookers.

A source had earlier revealed that Dhanush and Mrunal are dating, but the two prefer to keep their relationship away from the public eye for now. Neither actor has officially confirmed or denied the relationship. Dhanush was previously married to Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth. The couple tied the knot in 2004 and share two sons, Linga and Yatra.