Mimi Chakraborty Reveals Humiliating On-Stage Incident in West Bengal, Raises Voice for Dignity of Artists

Bengali actress and politician Mimi Chakraborty has come forward to share a deeply humiliating incident she recently experienced at a public event in Bongaon, West Bengal. Taking to social media, the actress narrated how she was asked to leave the stage midway without any prior notice, despite a large number of fans waiting to meet her. Mimi’s revelation has sparked widespread outrage online and reignited discussions around the safety, dignity, and respect of women artists at public events.

Mimi Chakraborty

Mimi Chakraborty Shared Humiliating Incident

Notably, her experience comes shortly after actress Mouni Roy spoke about facing harassment at an event in Karnal, Haryana. Sharing her ordeal on social media, Mimi Chakraborty wrote, “While celebrating Republic Day, we talk about freedom and equality, but the freedom and dignity of women and artists are still easily violated. I have built my image and career over the years through my own hard work. Remaining silent today will normalize the humiliation of artists.”

Mimi Chakraborty

Also Read: Dhanush Visits Tirupati Temple with Sons Amid Mrunal Thakur Marriage Rumours; Viral Video Wins Hearts

Her post quickly went viral, with fans and fellow artists expressing shock and support. Mimi revealed that she had been invited by the Naya Gopalganj Yuvak Sangha Club to perform at a programme in Bongaon. However, the situation took an unexpected turn during the event. “In the middle of the performance, I was suddenly asked to leave the stage in front of the audience without any prior notice. Many people were waiting to see me and meet me, including my fans who had come to take pictures with me,” she wrote.

Mimi Chakraborty

The actress said she was stunned by the sudden decision, especially since there had been no prior communication. Mimi further stated that the humiliation did not end with her being asked to leave the stage. “Being asked to leave the stage in this manner and then having derogatory remarks made about me on the microphone was not only humiliating but also amounted to public defamation,” she added.

Mimi Chakraborty

Despite the treatment, Mimi chose to leave quietly to maintain decorum. The actress and politician confirmed that she has raised the issue with legal authorities and is trusting the judicial process. “If I remain silent today, such behaviour will be repeated tomorrow. There can be no compromise on dignity on stage,” Mimi asserted firmly.