Varun Dhawan Poses At Busy Train Station; Fans Ignore, Internet Questions Stardom’s Era: Deets Inside!

Varun Dhawan is enjoying a remarkable phase as Border 2 continues its strong theatrical run. The actor is experiencing one of his most successful box office periods, with the film steadily breaking records nationwide. Celebrating the impressive response, Varun recently met photographers to express gratitude for their constant support and share the joy of the film’s success.

Meanwhile, a video circulating online has caught attention, showing Varun calmly posing for photographs at a busy train station. Surprisingly, he remains unmobbed despite the crowd, prompting widespread discussion and curious reactions across social media platforms from fans and industry observers alike worldwide.

Varun Receives a Lukewarm Response from the Crowd

The paparazzi shared a video showing Varun on a train platform, initially wearing a mask while posing for photographs. Shortly afterward, he removes the mask and continues posing confidently. Several people are visible in the background, some noticing the actor, yet none attempt to interrupt or approach him.

The clip was later posted by a paparazzo account, accompanied by a caption describing the moment, captured at the busy railway station. “What’s happening with the stardom in this generation? Varun removes his mask but looks at the crowd’s reaction”. The video was posted on Reddit, where users questioned whether the era of stardom has come to an end.

Online reactions pour in

However, Reddit users were pleased to see fans respecting the actor’s space in public and maintaining proper decorum. “Thats how it should be, they aren’t gods, people should focus on their life more than these celebs.They are only doing their job, nothing more. Instead of idolising them, focus on valuing yourself,” one user wrote.

Another commenter agreed with the thought and added a similar remark, expressing the same sentiment: “Wow finally, this is what we need in this country, no more celeb worship from now. Genz has done that.” Another user claimed that “If people had mobbed him, there would be comments about civic sense and giving privacy to celebs n all.”

Many remarked that this behaviour was typical of Mumbai, where commuters are known for minding their own business even when celebrities are nearby. “This was always the case in Mumbai. I had seen several celebrities roaming on the streets like common people even in the 90s. Even the fans outside Amitabh, SRK and Salman’s house are mostly non-Mumbaikars,” read one comment. One Redditor added, tongue firmly in cheek, “I ain’t giving a sh** if I’m going to miss my 8:48 AM Churchgate fast train even if SRK offers to take a photo with him.”

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was most recently seen in his latest film, Border 2.