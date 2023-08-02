‘Dharampatnii’ Fame Shireen Mirza Was Denied A House Because Of Her Religion, Says ‘I Don’t Deserve..”

TV actress Shireen Mirza has earned a name in the acting industry with shows like ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ and ‘Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii’. Even though her roles were not leading the shows, the actress ended up getting a huge amount of fame from them. But success didn’t come easy to Shireen. She had to struggle a lot to get her first show.

According to a report of India Forums, the actress who had once shared about her difficult days said that she struggled for four years before getting ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’. She became so hopeless that she even had packed her bags to go back to her home in Jaipur. Shireen had told that she had a tough time hunting a house in Mumbai because of being a Muslim. She had stated, ‘I don’t deserve a house in Mumbai because I am an MBA (Muslim-Bachelor-Actor).

‘Yes, I am an actor. I do not smoke and drink. I don’t have any criminal record either. Then how can they judge me because of my profession. I am surprised to see this coming from the city which has given me so much. I keep praising Mumbai but there is no place for me here. Many people like me coming from other cities are still struggling”, added the actress.

Furthermore, Shireen had mentioned that her tall stature led to many rejections. She had recalled, “I was not getting any show because of my height. But then a call came from Balaji Telefilms. They wanted a girl who looked like a Punjabi kudi and that’s how I got my first daily soap. My height became the most important reason for me getting the offer of ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’.”

For the unversed, Shireen Mirza shot to fame after playing the role of Divyanka Tripathi’s sister-in-law in the famous show, ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’. She also starred in the spin-off of the show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’.