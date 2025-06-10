Diljit Dosanjh Gave Clarification On The Existence of Hania Aamir In His Upcoming Film ‘Sardarji 3’

One question that is doing the rounds on social media is whether Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is still in Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjabi movie ‘Sardarji 3’ or not. It seems that the Punjabi singer and actor has broken his silence and answered it. Diljit also showed that the picture printed on his T-shirt is not Hania but that of some other actress. In fact, ever since Diljit shared BTS photos from the sets of the film, it was claimed that Hania was also on the set.

Diljit Dosanjh

Some people also expressed anger because, after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Pakistani artists were banned from Indian films. Let us tell you that Diljit Dosanjh shared a photo of himself on his Instagram story. In this, he is clearly showing that the picture of Hania Aamir is not printed on his T-shirt. Rather, it is Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, whose face is printed on his T-shirt.

Diljit Dosanjh

The actress is 62 years old and has been ruling the acting world for four decades. She has won everything from an Oscar to a Golden Globe. She is also known for doing dangerous stunts on screen. Diljit recently shared some BTS photos from the sets of ‘Sardar Ji 3’. After seeing this, Hania Aamir started being discussed. It was claimed that Hania is seen at two places.

Diljit Dosanjh

Firstly, Diljit’s T-shirt has her face printed on it, and secondly, the actress he is holding in a black saree is also Hania. Anyway, Diljit made it clear by showing the T-shirt that she is not Hania. After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April, the Indian government banned the Instagram accounts of many Pakistani stars. Hania Aamir is also among them. After this, relations between India and Pakistan became tense.