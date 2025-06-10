‘If You Give Food And Rest To Your Body On Time…’, Kareena Kapoor Have Dinner By 6 PM And Goes To Sleep By 9:30 PM

Apart from her acting skills, Kareena Kapoor also sets an example for her daily routine and fitness. Kareena follows a very healthy lifestyle, and this is the secret of her fitness and toned body. Kareena takes great care of herself for this and lives a very disciplined life. She has shared some secrets of her daily routine with her fans on social media, and she takes great care of eating good Indian food in her daily routine.

Kareena Kapoor

Apart from this, things like sleep and fitness routine are included in her daily lifestyle to keep herself healthy, which she has taken great care of and changed according to her needs. At the age of 44, Kareena follows a lifestyle almost like that of an ascetic living in an ashram. She has said in one of her interviews that she has dinner by 6 pm and makes sure that after finishing all her work, she turns off the lights and goes to sleep by 9:30 pm.

Kareena Kapoor

She says that if you give food and rest to your body on time, it will definitely support you. She laughed and said, ‘My friends know not to wait for me at the party because I am watching Schitt’s Creek on low volume at that time.’ In a conversation with one of the magazines, she said that there has been a change in her due to COVID-19. Kareena said that after COVID, she has started paying more attention to her health.

Kareena Kapoor

Now she does not compromise at all about her diet, sleep, and activity level. She said, ‘If I do not work out, my mood remains bad. After COVID, I realized how important fitness is, and it is not for show, but for health. It is my mood stabilizer, my support.’ At the same time, Kareena’s daily routine includes desi and home food. She said, ‘I have another simple principle, it is necessary to eat desi every day.’ She says that eating well and eating on time is the secret of good health.