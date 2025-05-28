Diljit Dosanjh Reacts Hilariously To London’s ₹30K Coffee: ‘Saath Mein Laddoo Bhi Le Aao!

Diljit Dosanjh is back at it again—serving style, sass, and laughter in a new video that’s taken the internet by storm. The actor-singer recently shared his experience of trying London’s most expensive coffee, priced at a whopping £265 (over ₹30,000), and his hilarious commentary is winning the internet.

Taking to Instagram with the caption “Most Expensive Coffee of London,” Diljit documented his caffeine adventure with signature flair. Dressed in a chic monochrome jacket, dark sunglasses, and a stylish wide-brimmed hat, he entered the upscale café to sample Japan’s exclusive “Typica” coffee brewed in a luxe golden pour-over setup.

In the clip, Diljit quips, “Today, I am here for the most expensive coffee of London. I want to drink the Japan Typica coffee. This is too pricey.” As he watches the precise brewing process unfold, he jokes, “They are measuring and pouring everything despite taking so much money… Each sip is worth ₹7,000!”

His commentary doesn’t stop there. Tasting the brew, he says with mock disappointment, “Alag feel karoon? Yeh toh pheeki hai coffee (Should I feel different? This is bland).” He then adds, “Saath mein laddoo, boondi bhi le aao, it is London’s most expensive coffee!” And the ultimate punchline? “Iitne mein India mein shaadi attend kar leta (For this price, I could’ve gone to a wedding in India).”

Fans couldn’t get enough of his antics, flooding the comments with laughing emojis and admiration for his comedic timing.

On the Work Front

Diljit recently made headlines with his royal debut at the 2024 MET Gala, dressed in a Maharaja-inspired ensemble by Prabal Gurung. Meanwhile, rumours swirled about his exit from the No Entry sequel. However, producer Boney Kapoor clarified, “There are date issues, but no creative differences. That is absolutely false.” The film is set to star Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor alongside Diljit—if schedules align.