Boney Kapoor Denies Creative Rift As Diljit Dosanjh’s Exit From No Entry 2 Sparks Buzz

Recent reports claiming that Diljit Dosanjh has walked out of No Entry 2 due to creative differences have now been dismissed by producer Boney Kapoor. The sequel to the 2005 hit comedy No Entry has been in the news for its fresh cast and long-awaited revival, but speculation around Diljit’s departure stirred concern among fans.

Boney Kapoor Clears the Air

In an official statement shared with Times Entertainment, Kapoor put the rumours to rest. “Yes, there are date issues, but certainly no creative differences. That is absolutely false. We are trying our best to work the dates out,” he clarified, suggesting that scheduling conflicts—not disagreements—are the real hurdle.

The sequel, tentatively titled No Entry Mein Entry, is currently in pre-production. It stars Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles, alongside six female actors. The team recently completed a location recce in Greece, with plans for a start-to-finish shoot in early 2026—pending date alignments with Diljit.

Diljit’s Involvement Still in Play

While earlier buzz suggested that the Crew actor had dropped out of the project, Kapoor’s clarification indicates there’s still hope he will be part of the ensemble. There has been no official statement from Diljit himself yet.

A Sequel Long in the Making

The original No Entry, directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor, became a comedy cult classic upon its release. The sequel promises a fresh storyline with a new cast, but aims to retain the humour and chaos that defined the original.

With scheduling conflicts now in the spotlight, the final cast confirmation remains to be seen. But with Boney Kapoor’s firm denial of a creative fallout, fans can remain optimistic about seeing Diljit Dosanjh bring his comedic timing to the much-awaited sequel.