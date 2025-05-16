Shanaya Kapoor Trolled For ‘Stiff’ Dance In Music Video Debut With Guru Randhawa

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, is yet to make her big-screen debut, but she’s already stepping into the spotlight with her first-ever music video appearance. Titled Vibe, the track sees Shanaya groove alongside popular singer Guru Randhawa in a high-energy casino setting. However, instead of applause, her performance has drawn a wave of criticism online.

‘Vibe’ Fails to Impress Netizens

Released on Friday, Vibe is a collaboration between Guru Randhawa and international rapper French Montana, under the T-Series banner. While the song’s beats and Guru’s vocals have been praised, Shanaya’s dance and expressions have sparked disappointment.

The internet wasted no time reacting. Reddit threads were soon flooded with unfiltered feedback. One user wrote, “Face is too stiff, so no expressions—just bland. For dance, I would rather watch a puppet.” Another joked, “Female Salman Khan is dancing.” Some even poked fun at the choreography itself, with one saying, “What even is that step? It looks like a workout.”

Others compared Shanaya unfavourably to Guru, noting that despite being a singer, he outshined her in the dance sequences. “Guru is dancing better than her,” wrote one user. Another added, “When you take Any Body Can Dance title too seriously.”

Not all reactions were harsh, though. A few Redditors offered Shanaya the benefit of the doubt, pointing out that the choreography looked stiff across the board, including the background dancers. “I think it’s just the choreography,” one said. Another wrote, “She looks beautiful.”

Bollywood Debut Up Next

Despite the mixed response to her music video debut, Shanaya Kapoor is all set for her big Bollywood launch. She will star opposite Vikrant Massey in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, directed by Santosh Singh. Inspired by Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It, the film is slated to hit theatres on July 11 as a musical drama.

Shanaya also has another project in the pipeline—Bejoy Nambiar’s Tu Yaa Main, a survival thriller about two influencers escaping a man-eating crocodile. Co-starring Adarsh Gourav and backed by Anand L. Rai, the film will release on Valentine’s Day next year.