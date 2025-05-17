Ananya Panday Hits Back At Body-Shaming, Says ‘You Can Never Win:

Ananya Panday has had enough of the constant speculation surrounding her body. In a candid conversation with content creator Lilly Singh, the actor opened up about the relentless scrutiny she faces online, especially regarding her physical appearance.

Reflecting on her early years in the industry, Ananya recalled being ridiculed for being too skinny. “I was 18 or 19 when I started out, and I was really skinny. Everyone used to make fun of that—calling me ‘chicken legs,’ ‘flat-screen TV,’ ‘no tits, no ass,’” she said. Now, as her body has changed naturally with age, the narrative has flipped. “They’re like, ‘There’s no way—she’s got her butt done.’ You can never win,” she added.

According to Ananya, this harsh judgment stems from deeply rooted sexism. “People will constantly have something to say—no matter your shape or size. Especially with women. I don’t feel like they do that to men at all. The hate that comes towards women is a lot more,” she observed.

She also acknowledged the role of the film industry and celebrities in perpetuating unrealistic beauty ideals. “It’s our fault too. We’ve set these impossible standards through movies and songs. I’ve been part of that as well,” she admitted, adding that she’s now trying to present a more authentic version of herself in real life.