Jacqueline Fernandez Opens Up On Sukesh Scandal In Rare Interview: ‘It Affected My Family Deeply’

In a rare and emotional revelation, Jacqueline Fernandez has spoken candidly about her personal and professional challenges, including the ongoing legal scrutiny over her alleged involvement with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor reflected on the toll the controversy has taken, the recent loss of her mother, and the emotional strength she draws from her family.

Addressing the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case, Jacqueline said, “What we go through as actors in the industry, our parents also go through it. Everything is out there. It takes so much for parents to still support you through everything. My mother was always proud of me and she would always want me to keep striving and dreaming.”

Her remarks come as the Delhi High Court has reserved its order on her plea challenging the Enforcement Directorate’s complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, related to her alleged acceptance of lavish gifts from Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline also opened up about the grief of losing her mother. “I was lucky that I was able to spend the last few months with her. I always feel I wish I did more. What could I have done more? It takes a lot of time to come to terms with it… She was always my biggest cheerleader,” she shared.

On a more uplifting note, Jacqueline spoke about her Hollywood debut in Kill ‘Em All 2, starring opposite her childhood idol, Jean-Claude Van Damme. She recalled the joy of sharing the set with him in Italy, with her parents there to witness the moment. “We helped each other with lines. My parents came down and they were like, ‘We love our daughter. She made us proud.’ Life came full circle,” she said, calling it a deeply validating experience.