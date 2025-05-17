Do You Know Nimrat Kaur’s Father Bhupendra Singh Was Kidnapped & Killed By Terrorists? Awarded Shaurya Chakra

Bollywood is full of talented superstars, while some are from Bollywood families, others are from a non-filmy background. There is one such actress who made a name for herself in the film world on her own. This girl was once a sprinter, but due to an illness, she had to quit running and later made her mark in the film world. Her father was a Major in the Indian Army, but he was kidnapped by terrorists and later killed and was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra.

We are talking about Nimrat Kaur, who needs no introduction, and is earning a lot of fame. Nimrat Kaur, who came into the limelight with ‘The Lunch Box’ with Irrfan, and has given many hit films till now and was also liked in ‘Dasvi’ with Abhishek Bachchan, and there were also talks of an affair with him. Today, Nimrat Kaur’s name is being discussed even in Hollywood.

Nimrat Kaur was born in a Sikh family in Pilani, Rajasthan, in 1982. Nimrat’s father, Bhupendra Singh, was a Major in the Army. When Nimrat was 11 years old, she went to Kashmir with her family. This was in the year 1994. Then, Hizbul terrorists kidnapped Nimrat’s father and later shot him. Nimrat said that the terrorists wanted some terrorists to be released in exchange for her father. But her father did not let this happen and kept tolerating the torture of the terrorists.

Nimrat Kaur’s father was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra. After the death of her father, the life of Nimrat and her entire family changed completely. Her mother brought her and her sister to Delhi. Nimrat Kaur studied till college, but did not want to study further. So she entered the world of modelling and then came into acting.