Katrina Kaif Plants A Birthday Kiss On Vicky Kaushal, Shares D-Glam Selfie Together: See Here!!!

Bollywood’s diva Katrina Kaif shared the adorable and most heartwarming birthday wish for her husband, Vicky Kaushal, on May 16, 2025. Often hailed as one of Bollywood’s most beloved power couples, Katrina and Vicky are celebrating five years of marital bliss this year.

As Vicky turned 37, Katrina, who has beautifully embraced the Kaushal family, wrote a heart-touching message that’s bound to melt hearts and leave you smiling. Their love story, which began with dating rumours back in 2019, blossomed into a beautiful union when they tied the knot in 2021. Katrina’s birthday post for Vicky is a perfect reflection of their deep bond and enduring love.

Katrina Kaif’s birthday wish for Vicky Kaushal is simple and romantic

Not long ago, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful, romantic, and effortlessly sweet selfie with her beloved husband, Vicky Kaushal. In the heart-melting picture, Katrina is seen planting a tender kiss on Vicky’s neck from behind—a moment that radiates pure love. The couple captured a half-selfie, but it was Vicky’s adorable blush in response to Katrina’s kiss that truly stole the spotlight. Adding to the charm, Katrina paired the photo with a simple yet affectionate caption, complete with a cake emoji, that read: “Happy Vicky Day.”

Fans could not stop pouring love on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

The picture shared by Katrina perfectly captured the essence of love in the air. A fan of the beloved “VickyKat” duo commented below the post: “Favs for life! Stay blessed you gorgeous ppl!” Another user commented, “Favs for life! Stay blessed you gorgeous ppl!” A third user also shared, “We are just mesmerised with this romantic pic of both of yours blown away literally. The cutest and sweetest couple, while others even wrote, “Cute bhabhi”. Speaking of the adorable picture, Vicky was captured looking straight at the camera, while Katrina had a magical twinkle in her eyes, a look that could only come from true love. Without a doubt, it was one of the most special and heartfelt birthday wishes Vicky received from his beloved wife.

Katrina Kaif’s sasur, Sham Kaushal, wishes his son, ‘puttar’, Vicky, Happy Birthday

Vicky Kaushal kicked off 2025 on a high note with Chhaava, a historical drama starring Rashmika Mandanna and directed by Laxman Utekar, smashing box office records. Adding to the celebration, Vicky’s father, Sham Kaushal, shared a heartwarming birthday wish on social media. In the clip, the father-son duo strolled along a beach, with Sham lovingly patting Vicky on the back as he smiled—capturing a beautiful moment of their bond.

“Father is the happiest person in the world to see his son moving ahead of him in life…Love u Puttar. Wish u a very Happy Birthday. Feeling proud & blessed to have u as my son. Rab di meher bani rahe. Jor di jhappi.”

Katrina Kaif’s brother-in-law, Sunny Kaushal wishes Brother Vicky Kaushal

Katrina’s devar, Sunny Kaushal, known for Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, shared a heartfelt birthday post for his brother Vicky Kaushal. In the photo, Sunny holds a Polaroid-style snap of Vicky celebrating beside golden, white, and grey balloons. He captioned it with a sweet note: “Happy birthday meri jaan.”