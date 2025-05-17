Paresh Rawal Confirms Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Says He Wants To Move On From Baburao

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has officially stepped away from Hera Pheri 3, leaving fans of the iconic comedy franchise disappointed. Rawal, who immortalised the character of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, cited creative differences as the reason for his departure from the upcoming sequel.

Rawal’s portrayal of the eccentric and loveable Baburao, alongside Akshay Kumar’s Raju and Suniel Shetty’s Shyam, helped make Hera Pheri and its 2006 sequel massive cult favourites. After years of delays, Hera Pheri 3 was finally confirmed earlier this year, with the original trio spotted together at the airport, heightening fan excitement.

However, a Bollywood Hungama report revealed that Rawal had chosen to walk away from the project after failing to align creatively with the makers. When contacted, Rawal confirmed the news, stating simply: “Yes, it’s a fact.”

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Rawal reflected on how the role of Baburao, while beloved, had also become a burden. “It’s a noose around my neck,” he said. “In 2007, I went to Vishal Bhardwaj ji and told him I needed to break this image. Everyone who comes to me just wants Hera Pheri. I’m an actor—I don’t want to be stuck in a rut.”

The news sparked a flurry of reactions online. While some speculated it was a marketing ploy, others expressed concern about the film moving ahead without him. One Reddit user wrote, “It will be better not to make this movie. If any of those three actors are missing, it’s bound to flop.”

Despite his exit from Hera Pheri 3, Rawal remains active in the industry. He will next be seen in Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy with Tabu and Akshay Kumar, directed by Priyadarshan and slated for release in 2026. He also has Welcome to the Jungle in the pipeline.