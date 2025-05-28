‘Tu Mera Bhatija Hai, Tujhe Batau Kitna Paisa Mila Hai’, Akshay Kumar Gave Witty Reply On Question of His Fees For Housefull 5

Akshay Kumar is among the top 10 highest-paid stars of the country, and his net worth is around Rs 2500 crore. He charges between Rs 60 crore and Rs 145 crore for a film. Whenever Akshay does a film, his fees are discussed first. For quite some time, the fees charged by Akshay Kumar for ‘Housefull 5’ were being discussed. Now, when the trailer was launched, a journalist asked Akshay a question about his fees.

Akshay Kumar

At the trailer launch of ‘Housefull 5’, a journalist asked Akshay Kumar, ‘How much money would you have taken from Sajid ji for ‘Housefull 5’? Akshay, who is known for his tremendous sense of humor, gave such an answer that you will also laugh after hearing it. Akshay Kumar said, ‘If I have taken money,, then why should I tell you? You seem to be our nephew, so I should tell you? I took money. I took a very good amount.’

Akshay Kumar

The actor further said, ‘The film has been made, it has been made on a very good budget. I enjoyed it a lot. Today is a happy day. Do you want to raid?’ This video of Akshay Kumar is going viral, with many comments coming from the users. They are praising Akshay’s wit. One has written on the viral Instagram video, ‘Yahi Andaaz Chahiye, Masti Mazaak Me Akshay Kumar.’ Another comment is, ‘No mess with Khiladi.’

Akshay Kumar

One wrote, ‘Savage reply. Akshay is the best.’ If we talk about ‘Housefull 5’, then let us tell you that it will be released on June 6. The trailer of ‘Housefull 5’ has been released, which has received a strong response. Apart from Akshay, the film includes names like Abhishek Bachchan, Ritesh Deshmukh, Nana Patekar, Shreyas Talpade, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, Fardeen Khan, and Chitrangada Singh. This film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani, while Sajid Nadiadwala is the producer.