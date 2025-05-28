‘Safety Comes First, It Was Part of Our Script’, Sonu Sood Gave Clarification On His Helmetless Viral Video Through Social Media Post

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood seems to be in trouble due to one of his videos, which has been going viral for a few days. In the video, he is seen riding a bike at high speed, shirtless, in Spiti Valley. There are many other bikers behind him who are wearing helmets. But Sonu Sood is not wearing a helmet. Spiti Police has taken cognizance of this video and ordered an investigation against the actor.

Sonu Sood

The Spiti Valley police said that if actor Sonu Sood has broken the rules, strict action will be taken against him. Now, Sonu Sood has reacted to all the speculations and has put a full stop to these rumours. Sonu Sood clarified on his X account on the controversy over this video. Along with this, he also shared a video of himself, in which he is wearing a helmet on the bike. Sonu Sood has talked about safety in the post.

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood shared the video and wrote, ‘Safety comes first. We always follow the law. An old clip without a helmet is going viral, it was part of our script. So please ignore. Ride safe. Ride smart. Always wear a helmet.’ Apart from the video of Sonu Sood without a helmet that went viral from Spiti Valley, there are many other videos of the actor on social media, but the controversy happened on this one.

Sonu Sood

Many people got angry after watching the video and started tagging the Himachal Pradesh Police on social media. After this, the police took cognizance and started an investigation. Regarding this, Spiti Police had written on X, ‘A video is going viral on social media, in which Bollywood actors are seen violating traffic rules in the Lahaul-Spiti district. According to preliminary information, this video seems to be from the year 2023. The responsibility of investigating its authenticity has been given to the police. It has been handed over to DSP Headquarters, Kylang.’