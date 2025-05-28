‘Don’t Call Him A Fool, He Is My Friend’, Akshay Kumar Defends Paresh Rawal On Question of Leaving Hera Pheri 3

Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer comedy ‘Housefull 5’ is ready to hit the theatres. At the same time, his other popular comedy film ‘Hera Pheri 3’ is in the headlines due to Paresh Rawal leaving the film and Akshay sending him a legal notice of 25 crores. Everyone wants to know why Paresh Rawal left ‘Hera Pheri 3’? Suniel Shetty and Akshay themselves are surprised. Akshay had remained silent on this controversy till now, but when he was asked about this during an event, he answered it wisely.

When Akshay Kumar was asked at the trailer launch event of ‘Housefull 5’ that many people are calling Paresh Rawal’s decision to leave ‘Hera Pheri 3’ foolish, what does he have to say about this, Akshay broke his silence. Akshay said that it is wrong to call Paresh Rawal a fool; he is his good friend. Akshay Kumar said, ‘First of all, it is not right to use words like fool or such for him’.

The actor further said, ‘I have been working with him for about 32 years. Both have been very good friends. He is a wonderful actor. I like him very much. But whatever it is, this is not the right platform to talk about it. What was to happen has happened, this is a very serious matter, which will be discussed in the court.’

It is known that Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty were going to do ‘Hera Pheri 3’ together. They had also shot the promo together, and the fans were also overjoyed to see the trio of Babu Bhaiya, Shyam, and Raju together once again. But suddenly, Paresh Rawal left the film and announced it on social media. Akshay Kumar got a big shock and suffered a huge loss due to Paresh Rawal leaving ‘Hera Pheri 3’.