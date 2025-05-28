‘Vicky Beta, What Is This?’, Netizens Made Funny Comments On Ankita Lokhande’s Latest Photos From Maldives

Small screen actress and Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande is currently in Maldives, where she is holidaying with husband Vicky Jain and her mother and brother. She is sharing a lot of pictures and videos from there on her social media, which the fans have showered with a lot of love. However, some users also made fun of the fact that Ankita did not take Vicky Bhaiya’s mother, i.e., her mother-in-law, on the trip.

But recently, fans’ beloved Ankita shared some of her pictures, seeing which users started reminding her of her mother-in-law. In these pictures, Ankita Lokhande was seen wearing an orange coloured dress, standing in the middle of the sea, and gave killer poses, in which she looked very beautiful. Her clothes were a bit revealing, due to which users commented a lot and started reminding her of values.

One wrote, ‘Vicky’s mother will say, ‘Vicky beta, what is this? This is not our values.’ One user commented, ‘Come on, the daughter-in-law did not wear a bikini.’ Another wrote, ‘You, daughter-in-law? How can you do this?’ Another comment came, ‘Vicky beta, what is this? Vicky beta, what will your father say?’ One wrote, ‘Mother-in-law really gets irritated by this.’ A few days ago when Ankita Lokhande shared some pictures of her mother and brother dancing for her son-in-law in white clothes people asked, where was her mother-in-law, i.e. Vicky’s mother.

It is known that recently, when Ankita shared pictures of her Maldives vacation with her brother, she was trolled a lot. In the pictures, she was seen walking with her brother on the beach and holding hands, but some users did not like this. Ankita and Vicky Jain are currently seen in ‘Laughter Chefs 2’, in which they are very much liked.