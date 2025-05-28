Dipika Kakar’s Liver Tumor Is Cancer of The Second Stage, The Actress Shared A Long Note On Her Social Media Informing Her Fans

There is bad news for Dipika Kakar’s fans. After the actress informed that the tennis ball-sized tumor was found in her liver, it has now actually become cancer, and is in the second stage. Dipika has shared a long post on her social media, in which she has given this information. Along with this, she has requested the fans to pray for her. The news of Dipika Kakar’s cancer is really shocking and has created havoc among her fans.

The actress’s post got a lot of comments within minutes. From fans to celebs, everyone advised Dipika to keep courage and wished for her speedy recovery. This news has come as a big shock to Dipika’s family as well as close ones. Many celebs, including Rajiv Adatia and Aarti Singh, to Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya, have been shocked, and they are encouraging Dipika.

Dipika Kakar shared a post on her Instagram account on the night of 27 May, in which she told about herself having second-stage liver cancer. It reads, ‘As you all know, the last few weeks have been very sad and painful for us. There was pain in the upper part of the stomach, so we went to the hospital. Then it was found that there is a tennis ball-sized tumor in the liver. When it was examined, it was now found that it is a second-stage malignant cancer.’

Dipika further wrote, ‘We have seen very difficult times. I am positive and ready to face it with full courage. Insha Allah, I will recover soon and come out of this. My whole family is with me. I also have your love and lots of prayers. Please pray for me. Lots of love – Dipika.’ Dipika was going through a very painful phase regarding her health for the last few days. Then Shoaib Ibrahim had told in a vlog that Dipika was having pain in her stomach for the last few days. When the pain did not subside, she contacted family doctor Tushar Shah. He got some tests done, then a CT scan was done. The report revealed that Dipika has a tumor as big as a tennis ball in the left part of her liver. This shocked both Dipika and Shoaib.