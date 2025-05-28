Deepika Padukone Made Spectacular Entry At High Profile Fashion Show In Stockholm, Sweden, Pictures Inside

Prabhas’s ‘Spirit’ movie remains in constant discussion due to several reasons. Firstly, it was discussed for Deepika Padukone’s exit, and secondly for Tripti Dimri’s entry, and the third big reason is director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s accusation of playing dirty PR games and leaking the story of ‘Heroine’ without naming it. Now, amidst all this, Dua’s mother has shared the first post on social media, which is going viral.

Let us tell you that Deepika Padukone has remained silent on the matter of ‘Spirit’ till now. Despite the allegations made by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, she is doing her work without worrying. She recently made her spectacular appearance at a high-profile fashion event in Stockholm, Sweden. During this, Deepika wore a red colored gown for this special occasion. Sharing her photos, she wrote in the caption, “Hej from Stockholm!”

Deepika’s fans are reacting a lot to this post of 39-year-old Deepika. One user praised the actress and wrote, ‘Carefree queen.’ Another user wrote, ‘Can’t handle it, so beautiful.’ Another fan writes, ‘Lucky for you, Ranveer.’ Another said, ‘Bollywood’s story has fueled all the fake controversies that have happened recently with a great post.’ However, some users are also taunting her for leaking the story.

Meanwhile, Prabhas’ fans are angry and are saying that they will boycott her next movie. Deepika is shining abroad, but speculations about her sudden exit from ‘Spirit’ are constantly flying. It is being said that she put forward many conditions, which include only 8 hours of work for higher fees, and a share in the profits of the film. After becoming a new mother, she is trying to balance work and life. But director Sandeep did not like these demands of hers.