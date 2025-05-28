Actress Who Suffered Domestic Violence And Assault After 9 Years of Her Marriage By Her Businessman Husband!

There are several cases of domestic violence and assault with actresses in the industry. But the actress we are talking about here suffered domestic violence and assault at the hands of her husband for 9 years after marriage. The condition had become such that she could not sleep at night, and dark circles started happening. Not only this, she was also afraid of going out of the house.

Arzoo Govitrikar

We are talking about Arzoo Govitrikar, who made serious allegations against her husband and made many shocking revelations in an interview. Arzoo Govitrikar is Aditi Govitrikar’s sister. She is also a model and actress like her sister. Arzoo worked in TV serials like ‘Ek Ladki Anjaani Si’, ‘Ghar Ek Sapna’, CID, and ‘Naagin 2’. She also appeared in the film ‘Baghban’ and did some other films.

Arzoo Govitrikar

But Arzoo neither got success in her career nor happiness in her personal life. Arzoo married businessman Siddharth Sabharwal in the year 2010, and they also had a son. It was a love marriage, but Arzoo filed a complaint of domestic violence against her husband in 2019 and also filed a divorce petition. The actress had also filed a police complaint against her husband, accusing him of assaulting her under the influence of alcohol.

Arzoo Govitrikar

Arzoo had alleged that her husband, Siddharth, threatened to kill her entire family. In the complaint filed in 2020, she had said that Siddharth spat on her face during a dispute. When Arzoo protested, her husband spat again. She had also alleged in the complaint that when she had a fight with her husband Siddharth over drinking, he dragged her to the bathroom and beat her badly.