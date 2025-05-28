Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover Will Be Seen Together After 13 Years of Their Divorce In Karan Johar’s ‘The Traitors’

Popular small-screen actress Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover, who are immensely loved by their fans, were once a famous TV couple. Both got married, but their relationship broke up after some time. But fans still want to see both of them together. A few days back, fans were surprised when news came out that both of them would be seen together once again after 13 years since their divorce.

It is being said that they will be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming reality show ‘The Traitors’. But is this news true? According to many media reports, both Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget have agreed to participate in ‘The Traitors’ reality show. This show is known internationally for drama, fights, and never-ending controversy. You can watch this show on Prime Video from June 12.

Although the list of contestants of the show is yet to be revealed, if reports are to be believed, Raj Kundra, Raftaar, Apoorva Mukhija, Munawar Farooqui, Uorfi Javed, Karan Kundra, Jasmin Bhasin, and others will also be seen participating in the show. Let us tell you that Jennifer and Karan have been in a relationship since 2009, when they first shared the screen in the hospital drama ‘Dil Mil Gaye’.

The two fell in love on the sets of the show, and after dating for some time, they got married in 2012 in the presence of their friends and family members. However, in a shocking announcement in 2014, they revealed that they had decided to separate. Fans were shocked by this news. Karan later married Bipasha Basu, but Jennifer has not remarried yet.