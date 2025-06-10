Dipika Kakar Seen For The First Time After Her 14-Hour Surgery In Latest Vlog, Was Seen Emotional & Thanked Fans

Famous small screen actress Dipika Kakar recently underwent surgery for liver cancer, which lasted 14 hours. Her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim gave information about this surgery on social media platforms to their fans. He was constantly giving health updates on the actress. Shoaib recently shared a video on his official YouTube channel, in which he showed Dipika on camera after the surgery.

During this, she became emotional and thanked the fans for their prayers. Dipika Kakar said in the vlog, ‘At this time, I will just say that you people have prayed a lot. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for that. Even in the hospital, the staff, nurses were coming from different places and saying Ma’am, you will get well. Relatives of other patients were also saying that we were praying for you.’

The actress further said, ‘They have their own children here, parents, but still they were praying for me. I am feeling very good. Recovery is going very well.’ In the video, Dipika and Shoaib’s son Ruhan came to meet the actress in the hospital along with other family members. Earlier, Shoaib had told that Dipika’s gall bladder and a small part of her liver had been removed. Her tumor was also removed properly.

Let us tell you that Dipika’s gall bladder was removed after surgery due to a stone in her bladder. And there was a tube in the liver so some part of it was cut. And there is nothing to worry about. Everything is fine now, and she is completely okay. Shoaib further revealed that Dipika was taken for surgery at 8:30 in the morning and she came out of the operating theater at 11:30 pm.