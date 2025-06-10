Gauri Khan Rented Out A Flat For Her Staff Amid Renovation Work In Her Home ‘Mannat’ Worth 16 Lakhs Per Year

The king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, interior designer, and film producer, Gauri Khan, has recently rented a flat in the upscale Pankaj Society located in Khar West, Mumbai. And we must tell you that she has taken this not for herself, but for her staff. And she herself is living on rent with the whole family at another place. This is because renovation work is going on in her house, ‘Mannat’.

Gauri Khan

Information about Gauri Khan renting a flat has surfaced on some social media platforms. It has a registration rental agreement, which shows that this 725 square feet apartment located on the fourth floor will be used by her staff. Let us tell you that this flat is just 100 meters away from the actor’s rented duplex. The apartment for the staff has been rented from Sanjay Kishore Ramani at a monthly rent of Rs 1.35 lakh, which will be Rs 16.2 lakh per year.

Gauri Khan

For this, it is also being said that Gauri Khan has made a security deposit of Rs 4.05 lakh for this flat, and this deal is valid for 3 years. Also, after a year, its rent will increase by 5%. Earlier in April, Shah Rukh Khan rented two duplexes in Pali Hill, Khar, for Rs 8.67 crore for three years. In which he and his entire family are living, again for the renovation work in ‘Mannat’.

Gauri Khan

Let us tell you that he will pay a rent of Rs 11.54 lakh every month for one house and about Rs 12.61 lakh for the other. Talking about the work front of the actor, he will soon be seen in his upcoming much-awaited film, ‘King’ along with his daughter Suhana Khan. This will be the first time the father-daughter duo will be seen together in a film.