Vedang Raina And Khushi Kapoor Spotted Holding Hands In Sonam Kapoor’s Birthday Party, Deets Inside

Veteran Bollywood film producer and actor Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor is in the news these days for her love life. Her name is associated with actor Vedang Raina. Now, a video of her is going viral on social media, in which both are seen having a very intense conversation. During this, Vedang also holds her hand many times, and it seems that there is an argument between them about something.

But the way the paparazzi captured this moment, people are taunting Vedang and Khushi a lot on social media. Let us tell you that this video is of Anil Kapoor’s house in Juhu, Mumbai, where everyone attended his daughter Sonam Kapoor’s birthday party. From Swara Bhaskar to Kareena Kapoor, everyone attended this grand celebration. But Vedang and Khushi stole all the limelight, and their video went viral.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina were seen busy talking to each other. At one point, Khushi tries to leave the party, but Vedang holds her hand and does not let her go. Seeing this form of their relationship, fans are showering love on them and praising their bond. After the conversation, Khushi sat in a luxury car parked outside the building. After some time, Vedang was also seen leaving the party, and they left in different vehicles.

The two have not yet officially confirmed their relationship, but they have often been seen together at events, holidays, and family gatherings. This started speculations about their dating. It is also being said that Khushi Kapoor wore a chain with a V pendant, which was also linked to Vedang by fans. Whenever any of their video or photos is shared on social media, it goes viral in no time.