Divya Agarwal who is currently seen in Karan Johar’s show Bigg Boss OTT has been gaining a lot of attention for her ugly spats with co-participant, Pratik Sehajpal, and some random confessions and arguments. Divya, who is currently in a relationship with actor, Varun Sood, is also quite vocal about her love life. In fact, before entering the controversial show, Divya opened up about her live-in relationship with Varun and revealed how he took care of their house financially by participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Later, Divya also said that it’s her time now to support the duo in financial matters.

In an interview with ETimes, Diviya Agarwal shared that the couple is not getting enough time to spend with each other as the two are right now focusing on their respective careers. She has said, “Varun was quite upset obviously and even I felt bad a little bit. The entire year passed away – the first half he was gone (to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11) and now I am going. 2021 is not going to be with Varun so much but we both are team players. He took care of the household when he went to KKK. He earned the bread and butter for our home. He worked hard for it and I can’t even watch the episodes.”

She further added, “I really felt seeing his struggle and Mehnat on the show. Now it is my turn as a team player to kill it out there in my career. We both are very enthusiastic and passionate about our lives.”

To note, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have been together ever since they participated in the reality show ‘Ace of Space.’ The two fell deeply in love with each other and confessed their feelings too on the show. Since then, they have been getting stronger.

Coming back to Bigg Boss OTT, Divya has left everyone impressed with her power-packed performance in a recent task, where her fellow contestants were seen torturing Divya and Zeeshan by throwing water, red chili powder, flour, and whatnot.