‘Do Not Take Her Out, She Will Not Let The Elder One Get Married’, Kangana Ranuat Shared Her Childhoor Stories

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, in her latest interview, told those childhood stories, which she has grown up living. There are some things about relatives that still bother her. She told that there were some such hurtful things which also affected the relationship between her siblings. She was asked if she ever felt ignored at home because she was a girl? Kangana said, ‘Just like the family meets, talks, I feel that there are things that humiliate girls, even among the family.’

In a conversation with one of the media houses, she told, ‘Papa’s uncle used to say, when I was about to be born…his story was that we had come back from morning walk and as soon as he came, his shoulders were hunched, so I understood that it is a girl.’ She further said that people used to say, ‘Hey, take care of this younger one, when you come to see the elder one, do not take her out. Because then she will not let the elder one get married.’

She said, ‘I think these things also affected my relationship with my siblings. As a child, you start feeling isolated and start feeling targeted by such statements.’ She further said, ‘I have been in different situations but you will see that wherever a young woman is in a position of authority and power, the first thing that comes to the mind of the society is, how did she reach there? She must have reached there by sleeping.’

The actress said, ‘It is a different matter that I did not understand these things but one thing is for sure that the life my parents gave me was amazing. Papa would say, you will have to study a lot if you want to get married in such a house. He used to say that if you study, you will not move forward, you will not get a good life partner. I knew that whatever kind of life they are offering is very good but I do not want this, thank you very much.’