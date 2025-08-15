‘900 Chuhe Khake Billi Haj Ko Chali’, Netizens Trolling Raj Kundra For Visiting Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan With Shilpa Shetty

Many film personalities are also devotees of Saint Premanand Maharaj and everyone believes in him. Now Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra also reached Vrindavan and met Maharaj. During this, Premanand Maharaj talked to them and Raj Kundra expressed his desire to donate his kidney to Premanand Maharaj. During this, Raj Kundra and Shilpa were sitting on the ground in front of him with folded hands like other devotees.

Raj said to maharaj with folded hands, ‘I want to say Premanand ji that I have been following you for the last two years. Whatever question was coming to my mind, I was getting its answer the very next day, through you on Instagram. Today’s youth and generations are all following you. The knowledge you give is so helpful.’ In this meeting, Raj Kundra said with folded hands in front of Premanand Maharaj – You are everyone’s inspiration, I know your problem, if I can be of help to you, then I can donate one of my kidneys to you.’

Everyone present there was surprised to hear Raj Kundra’s words and Shilpa herself was speechless for a few moments. Hearing Raj Kundra’s words, Premanand Maharaj connected with him with a feeling of love and respect and said, ‘No, you stay healthy, stay happy… I am completely healthy by the grace of God and until he calls me, this kidney will not take me. When the call comes, the one who is called has to go.’

On this video, people have expressed their disagreement and said, ‘Those who could have darshan are lucky’. One said, ‘Many hypocrites are showing off by coming to Maharaj ji to show a good image’. Another said, ‘How did Shilpa’s husband come here, he must have come to wash away his sins’. Some have said, ‘He should not have been allowed to go inside, I think Maharaj ji would have no idea what they do for a living’. Some have said, The cat went to Haj after eating 900 rats.’