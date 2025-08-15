Archana Puran Singh Turned Emotional On Her Son Aryaman Getting Engaged To His GF Yogita Bihani And Moving In

Veteran Bollywood actress Archana Puran Singh is overjoyed at the moment. Since her elder son Aryaman Sethi has got engaged to his girlfriend and ‘The Kerala Story’ fame Yogita Bihani. On this occasion, tears of joy came out of Archana’s eyes. Let us tell you that Aryaman Sethi and Yogita had recently confirmed their relationship in a vlog, and now both are engaged.

Now Archana Puran Singh’s son Aryaman will live in a live-in relationship with his fiancée. In the latest vlog, Aryaman Sethi took the blessings of his parents Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi and then proposed to his long term gf Yogita Bihani. In the vlog, the family also told that Aryaman and Yogita will live together in the neighboring house. Their house will be connected to Archana-Parmeet’s house through a garden.

The video started with an announcement by Aryaman Sethi and Yogita Bihani. They said, ‘We have decided to move in together, in that house. We are very excited. We have decided to build a life together. It feels like we have grown up.’ Aryaman Sethi and Yogita also showed the house in which they will now live together. Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi also came to see the new house.

Seeing the house, Yogita says, ‘I always wanted a house with a garden.’ Hearing this, Parmeet Sethi said, ‘Beta, ask for something else.’ Then Yogita said, ‘I am getting everything I wanted. You have already given me one.’ Hearing this, Parmeet Sethi jokingly said, ‘We said that we cannot handle him anymore.’ After this, Aryaman Sethi came with the house keys and flowers in his hand. He sat on his knees and gave flowers to Yogita and gave her the house keys and proposed to her by asking, ‘Will you marry me?’ Yogita said yes and then both of them hugged each other.