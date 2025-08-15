‘My Hair Is Falling Due To Side Effect of The Treatment’, Dipika Kakar Shared Her Health Update On Cancerous Tumor

One of the most popular small screen actress and youtuber Dipika Kakar recently underwent surgery in June to remove a cancerous tumor from her liver. After the procedure, she was advised to undergo treatment for one and a half years. In one of her vlogs, her husband Shoaib Ibrahim told that the risk of tumor recurrence is high, so doctors had advised to undergo treatment for more than a year.

Dipika Kakar

Last month, Dipika started targeted therapy and after completing the first month, she told that she is facing side effects like hair loss and rashes on the body. In her new vlog, Dipika Kakar shared information about her health condition and said, ‘It has been more than a month since I started taking targeted therapy pills, so we have to go to the doctor for a follow-up. We have done some blood tests and ECG. I am feeling a little nervous.’

Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar told, Now every time I go to a doctor about this, I feel the same. I am feeling nervous and it may increase further when we do my scan and tumor marker test again next month. I told the doctor my concerns. My nose and throat problems, ulcers and rashes on the palm, these are all side effects of the medicine that I am taking for targeted therapy. If the swelling increases too much, I have been given medicines to cure these side effects. My hair is also falling due to the tablet.’

Dipika Kakar

She further said, ‘This side effect occurs in only 10 percent of people and I am also one of them. But I have nothing to complain about because taking the medicine is more important. I pray that this medicine works well and there are no further difficulties. Fortunately, my blood reports and ECG are normal. My body is accepting this pill well. There are just some minor side effects. Next month, it will be three months since my surgery and I will have my first scan. Please pray that everything goes well. I need your prayers.’