Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Became The New Vlogger, Shared First Vlog of Her YouTube Journey With Her Fans

In today’s world where everyone is trying to settle in the YouTube arena, there is a new name in the list and that is Sunita Ahuja. Yes. Govinda’s wife has now become a vlogger who often shares new vlogs on her YouTube channel. On Thursday, she shared a teaser of her first YouTube video on her Instagram handle. It starts with Sunita’s explosive entry, with the song ‘Biwi No. 1’ playing in the background.

After this, Sunita Ahuja announces the start of her YouTube journey and says, ‘Hi friends, I am Sunita. You are watching my YouTube channel. Everyone has earned money, now it is my turn. Now I will earn. I will print.’ After this she shows her gold jewellery. The teaser shows that in her first vlog , Sunita will address the rumours of her divorce with Govinda. She says, ‘This one year has been very difficult for me. I don’t know how many people have said all this nonsense about me.’

Let us tell you that she visited a few temples in Chandigarh. After visiting the Mahakali temple, which is located in a jungle-like area, she went to a liquor shop to buy some bottles for her next stop, the Kaal Bhairav Baba temple. As Sunita stopped and bought two bottles, she told, ‘These bottles were not for me, but for Baba. Don’t think that I am buying these for myself.’

She further said, ‘These are for another temple and I will offer them as a prayer there. Everyone will think that we are drunkards. They will be thinking that I am drinking, but this is not for me, it is for God.’ She gave her audience a tour of the temple and offered liquor. She then asked the priest and his son why alcohol is offered in the temple, to which they replied, ‘Because Baba drinks it and destroys all the evil demons.’ The video also shows Sunita Ahuja riding a bike, visiting the temple and having fun with others.