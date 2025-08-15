Rajinikanth Stunned Fans Sweating In The Gym With Dumbbells At The Age of 74, Check The Pictures Inside

While Indian cinema superstar Rajinikanth’s film ‘Coolie’ has made historic earnings on the opening day, a video of him is going viral on the Internet. Thalaiva, who has garnered whistles for his powerful action scenes and swag on screen, is seen exercising in this video. Fans are getting impressed by seeing the superstar sweating in the gym with dumbbells at the age of 74.

Let us tell you that Rajinikanth has completed 50 years of his cinematic career in 2025. ‘Coolie’ is his 171st film. On one hand there is an atmosphere of celebration in the cinema halls, on the other hand, in the world of Internet, the video of Rajinikanth exercising with dumbbells on an inclined bench is becoming increasingly viral. ‘Coolie’ has earned Rs 65.00 crore in the country on the opening day.

There is no doubt that even at the age of 74, superstar Rajinikanth is one of the fittest actors in the country, be it north or south industry. The viral video seems to be of a resort, where he is working out in a red T-shirt in an outdoor gym. Seeing him lifting weights and doing squats, fans are saying that Thalaiva’s fitness is going to put even today’s youth to shame.

The viral video is 26 seconds long, in which Rajinikanth is seen following the instructions of his coach. By the way, Rajinikanth has often been seen taking a morning walk. He has been seen walking on the streets of Chennai’s Poes Garden many times. The superstar’s fitness routine includes morning walks, yoga and regular exercise in the gym.