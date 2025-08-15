Amitabh Bachchan Breaks Silence On Changing Look In KBC 17: ‘Trying To Rectify It For My Age’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, 82, has responded to the buzz around his changing appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17, acknowledging fans’ observations and revealing he’s working on “rectifying it.”

In a candid post on his official blog, the veteran actor addressed the chatter sparked after KBC’s August 11 episodes aired. “The days at the 25th year of KBC continue… some media friends express that my look has changed and that I should look into that and rectify it,” he wrote. “Am trying to do that… to the best I can for my age. Till then your applause and love keeps me running.”

Bachchan also opened up about the emotional toll of hosting the game show, saying it’s toughest when contestants fail to win. “It is emotionally shattering to see their tears swell up as they find the week over… No amount of consolation at the time can give them solace… loss is not the end of life… it’s a learning,” he shared.

The Sholay icon, who’s been hosting KBC for 23 years, said the contestants’ sacrifices and hopes make the rejections particularly hard to watch.

On the film front, Amitabh recently made his Tamil debut in Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati. Earlier, he played Ashwatthama in the blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, which grossed ₹1042.25 crore worldwide. He will reprise the role in the sequel, shooting from December 2025.

Currently helming KBC 17, Bachchan also has Section 84 with Diana Penty and Nimrat Kaur in the pipeline.