‘My Intention Was Never To Body Shame Anyone’, Mrunal Thakur Aplogized To Bipasha Basu For Her Masculine Comment

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur has been in the news for three reasons for the last few weeks. Her film ‘Son of Sardar 2’ with Ajay Devgn has been recently released in theaters, she is being linked with south superstar Dhanush and an old video of her from her previous show has surfaced again in which Mrunal trolled Bipasha Basu. According to reports, her viral interview is from the time when Mrunal was working on the TV show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’.

Mrunal Thakur

In this viral video, Mrunal Thakur asked her co-actor, ‘Do you want to marry a girl who is manly and has muscles? Go marry Bipasha. Go marry Bipasha. Listen, I am much better than Bipasha, okay.’ Well, after being trolled massively, Mrunal has finally spoken on the throwback interview. A few hours ago, Mrunal Thakur took to her official social media handle to apologise to the actress.

Mrunal Thakur’s Post

She wrote, ‘At the age of 19, I said many stupid things. I didn’t always understand the weight of my voice or how much words can hurt, even in jest. But it happened and I am very sorry for that. My intention was never to body shame anyone. It was a funny conversation in an interview that went too far. But I understand how it happened and wish I had chosen my words differently. With time, I have started to understand that beauty exists in every form and I appreciate it now.’

Mrunal Thakur

Well, this apology has divided netizens into two groups. Some people are praising Mrunal. For instance, a social media user wrote, ‘It’s good that she is admitting her mistake. Good for her. And Bipasha will always be beautiful!’ While one wrote, ‘Like I said, Mrunal was a bit naive as a child. However, what she said is absolutely wrong. She has apologized. Now it is time to not take the issue further.’ However, most fans are upset that Mrunal did not mention Bipasha in her post nor did she apologize to her directly.