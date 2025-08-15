‘Don’t Come Inside The Gate, It’s Not Your Building’, Alia Bhatt Slammed Paparazzi For Capturing Her In Building Premises

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt always meets and treats people with great love, but this thing didn’t stayed long as she was recently seen getting angry at the paparazzi. Now this video of the actress getting angry at paps is going viral on the internet. Alia requested the paparazzi to respect her privacy and asked them to leave the building. The incident happened when the actress was arriving for a pickleball game and she saw cameramen coming into the building premises to take her pictures.

In the video going viral, we can see Alia Bhatt getting out of her car and getting angry at the paparazzi. As soon as she tried to go inside, the paparazzi covered her which made her angry. The actress said, ‘Don’t come inside the gate. It’s not your building. Please go out. Please go out. Now you go. It’s not your building, you can’t come in. You are not listening.’ Earlier, she was seen watching ‘War 2’ with her mother Soni Razdan.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘War 2′ is the new chapter in Yash Raj Films’ ever-growing spy thriller. Hrithik Roshan returns as Major Kabir Dhaliwal but the stakes are different this time, Kabir has gone out of control and has emerged as India’s most dangerous villain. In his Bollywood debut, Jr NTR plays an agent who is tasked with taking down Kabir. And Alia was seen in a cameo role in this film.

Let us tell you that Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are set to share the screen in an action drama ‘Alpha’. The shoot is underway and updates keep coming in frequently. Recently, choreographer Bosco Martis has praised the work of both. Talking to India Today, he expressed his excitement for the project and indicated that the audience will get to see a completely new side of both.